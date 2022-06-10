Russia bans Japan from fishing near Kuril Islands - report

Russia will no longer allow Japan to fish near the Kuril Islands, Pravda reported citing Russian Interfax's Telegram Friday.

The Kuril Islands are disputed territory between Japan and Russia. Though Russia controls it, Japan has never renounced claims to the vitally strategic islands.

This is a developing story.