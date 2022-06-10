COVID-19 in Israel: 5,863 new cases, 74 in serious condition

5,863 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday out of 20,812 tests administered, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

of them, 74 are in serious condition and 19 are intubated.

The R rate is at 1.39.

So far, 814,719 Israelis received their fourth vaccine dose, 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received their second and 6.7 million received their first.

The death toll stands at 10,867.