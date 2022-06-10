The District of Columbia office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges on Friday against President Donald Trump's former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In the new charges, the District's disciplinary office alleges that Giuliani, who is a member of the DC bar, made baseless claims in federal court filings about the results of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.

A lawyer for Giuliani did not have an immediate comment.

The charges, filed by the DC Office of Disciplinary Counsel with the DC District of Columbia Court of Appeals, mark the second time that a bar office has taken action against New York's former mayor.

In 2021, the Supreme Court of New York suspended Giuliani from practicing law in New York pending disciplinary proceedings over similar allegations. Since then, his law license was also temporarily suspended in Washington.