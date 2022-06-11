Palestinian arrested, Border Police officer injured in West Bank clash

Border Police forces arrested a Palestinian for attacking officers during a violent altercation between rioters and Israeli forces on Saturday in Tarkumiya, near Hebron in the West Bank.

Israeli security forces were operating in the area when clashes erupted. One Border Police officer was lightly injured during the clashes and required no medical attention.

The arrested rioter, a Hebron resident, is in the custody of Israel Police ahead of an interrogation.