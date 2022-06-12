Jerusalem area schools to start at 10 due to teachers' protest - report

Classes in schools ranging from kindergarten to middle schools in the Jerusalem area will begin at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning due to the teachers' union protest over wage negotiations, Israeli media reported.

The localities include Jerusalem and surrounding towns such as Efrat, Mevaseret Zion, Ma'ale Adumim and Givat Ze'ev as well as nearby cities and settlements such as Modi'in, Modi'in Illit, Beit Shemesh, Hebron and Kiryat Arba, among others.

High schools and special education schools will not be impacted.