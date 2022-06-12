2 indicted for abusing, beating toddlers in Israel's North - report

Two caregivers from an illegal residence in Galilee were indicted by the Northern District Attorney's Office for abusing toddlers, Israeli media reported.

The indictment says the defendants, 42-year-old Noel Atamla and 42-year-old Wafa Basul, slapped toddlers in the face, pulled on their hair, shouted and cursed at them and threw shoes at them, among other charges, according to Ynet.

