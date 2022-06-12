Raya Soraki approved as new head of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority

Israel's government on Sunday unanimously approved the appointment of Raya Soraki to be the new director-general of the Nature and Parks Authority.

Soraki has worked at the Nature and Parks Authority since 1990 and has had a noted career working in the North.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg welcomed the appointment and praised Soraki for being the right person to lead the Nature and Parks Authority.

"Nature conservation is the mission of Raya's life, as she has demonstrated in every position she has held for three decades," Zandberg said.

Soraki expressed thanks for the appointment and vowed to tackle the important national mission of nature conservation.