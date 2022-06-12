Ministerial C'mtee OKs bill to sell wine, grape juice after 11 p.m.

Israel's Ministerial Committee on Sunday approved UTJ MK Uri Maklev's bill allowing the sale of wine and grape juice on Erev Shabbat and Jewish holidays even after 11 p.m. in order to allow consumers to complete their purchases, Israeli media reported.

"The law harms many consumers," Maklev said in the bill, noting that it isn't used to immediately drink but to be used in meals, cooking, or for religious purposes such as saying Kiddush or Havdalah.

This is a developing story.