Body found at Bedouin village during search for missing Israeli

A lifeless body was found by Israel Police officers in the Bedouin village of Ibtin in northern Israel on Sunday, Israel Police have reported.

The body was discovered during the eleventh day of searches conducted by police in hopes of finding Sapir Nahum, a 24-year-old Acre resident who disappeared without a trace a week and a half ago.

Nahum was last seen entering her former partner's car. The ex-partner, 34-year-old Wahl Halayla, is the main suspect in her disappearance.

Police have yet to identify the body. However, the chief of Israel Police's Acre station was seen entering the Nahum family house on Sunday, shortly after the body was discovered.