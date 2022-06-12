Over 50 people detained in Moscow over anti-war protests

Over fifty people were detained in the Moscow metro in connection with a planned protest against the war in Ukraine on Sunday, according to Russia's Radio Svoboda.

Among them were political activists, journalists, as well as ordinary citizens who were previously seen at protests against Russian armed aggression toward Ukraine.

The mass detentions of the Muscovites occurred due to information that was circulating in various telegram channels about a protest against the war in Ukraine, which was allegedly supposed to take place in the center of the capital on June 12 - Russia Day.