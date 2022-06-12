The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Canadian police probe possible bomb threat to parliament

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 23:39

Canadian police are investigating a possible risk to national security that forced parliament to lock down for several hours on Saturday after border agents warned of a bomb threat, a government source said on Sunday.

The intelligence branch of the border agency on Saturday warned that vehicles near parliament could be laden with explosives, according to the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

Ottawa police on Saturday said they had located "two vehicles of interest and two persons of interest," without elaborating, and said there was no threat to public safety.

No charges against the two individuals have yet been announced.

However, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's (RCMP) special Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, which investigates threats to national security, has opened a probe, the source said.

"It is still unclear how serious the threat was," said the source, who has been briefed on the investigation.

The RCMP declined to confirm or deny the news, first reported late on Saturday by Global News TV, which said a "major" national security investigation was underway.

"For privacy and operational reasons, the RCMP does not confirm, deny, or release information relating to criminal investigations unless or until charges are laid," an RCMP spokesman said in a statement.

Tensions in Ottawa's parliamentary precinct have been high since hundreds of trucks and vehicles blocked the area for three weeks earlier this year. The protest was against what demonstrators saw as government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The road that runs in front of parliament has never fully reopened since the protest to prevent vehicles from parking along it.



Tags Crime Headline
Netflix announces another round of global hit 'Squid Game'
By REUTERS
06/13/2022 12:40 AM
Over 50 people detained in Moscow over anti-war protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 10:04 PM
Biden's Israel visit set for July 14 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 08:20 PM
Ministerial C'mtee OKs bill to sell wine, grape juice after 11 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 02:46 PM
Raya Soraki approved as new head of Israel's Nature and Parks Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 01:52 PM
Israel's next Eurovision rep. to be chosen through KAN committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 01:10 PM
COVID-19: Israel's Economy Minister Orna Barbivay tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 12:40 PM
2 indicted for abusing, beating toddlers in Israel's North - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 10:50 AM
IDF clash with Palestinian rioters in West Bank while arresting suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 09:51 AM
COVID-19 in Russia: Officials announce BA.4 subvariant cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 07:53 AM
Jerusalem area schools to start at 10 due to teachers' protest - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/12/2022 07:27 AM
Palestinian arrested, Border Police officer injured in West Bank clash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/11/2022 06:50 PM
Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes
By REUTERS
06/11/2022 11:48 AM
US envoy to visit Lebanon, discuss Israel maritime talks - State Dept
By REUTERS
06/11/2022 02:21 AM
DC disciplinary office files ethics charges over Giuliani's false claims
By REUTERS
06/10/2022 11:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by