12 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raid by Israeli forces

12 Palestinians suspected of conducting terror activities were arrested by IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet forces during a Sunday night raid across the West Bank.

Israeli security forces made the arrests during widescale raids in several Palestinian cities and towns, including Tulkarm, Hebron, Ubeidiya, the villages of Silwad, Deir Nidham, Kabatiya and Walaja and the Al Aroub refugee camp, as part of Operation 'Break the Wave.'

The IDF, operating in Nablus and nearby villages, were met with gunfire and stones thrown toward them after arresting two in the Palestinian city. Another two were arrested in Fasayil, while weaponry was confiscated by the forces in Kafr al-Labad.

No injuries to the Israeli forces were reported.