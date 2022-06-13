Israel Police use mole in crackdown on illegal weapons, drugs trade

An explosives technician acted as a mole for Israel Police's Tel Aviv District Central Unit and gathered information that led to the arrest of over 30 suspects involved in trade of illegal weapons and substances by the police unit and Border Police forces.

The mole purchased weapons and drugs from dozens of influential figures in Israeli organized crime.

One of the suspects arrested is a Palestinian Authority officer who, while selling illegal weapons to the police insider, specifically requested that the weapons go toward killing Jews.

Once enough information was gathered, hundreds of officers conducted the arrests in several northern cities such as Haifa, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin and Kafr Kassem, as well as in mixed cities such as Lod, Ramle and Jaffa.