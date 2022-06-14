Clalit doctor attacked by patient in Beer Yaakov

A doctor working at a clinic belonging to the Clalit HMO was violently attacked by a patient who hit her with an iron bar on Tuesday afternoon, injuring her lightly on her head.

The doctor was transferred to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer for further treatment. The patient, a resident of Beer Yaakov in his 30's, arrived at the clinic to receive medical treatment while behaving wildly and hit the doctor on the head with an iron bar.

The patient was arrested for questioning and will be brought to a hearing tomorrow to have his arrest extended.