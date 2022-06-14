The work of the Arctic Council without the participation of Russia is meaningless, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Our opponents will continue to do everything to inflict maximum damage on the domestic fuel and energy complex and undermine Russia's position in the Arctic," Medvedev said on his telegram channel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

You can arrange as many "cabal fights" as you like and try to solve something without Russia. But if such decisions are made without taking into account the interests of the largest Arctic power, they make no sense, he added.