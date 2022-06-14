Taba Crossing to stay open 24/7 starting Sunday

The Taba Crossing between Egypt and Israel will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting on Sunday, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced on Tuesday.

"The opening of the crossing is expected to reduce congestion, strengthen ties with our neighbor and ally, and allow vacationers in the Sinai and anyone who needs it to cross the border at any time. Have a good vacation," tweeted Michaeli.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }