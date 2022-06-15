IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrest 6 in West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested six wanted persons throughout the West Bank, the arrests were carried out in the village of Haras, the Al Aida refugee camp and in the cities of Nablus and Ramallah on Tuesday night, according to the IDF spokesperson unit.

The wanted persons and the weapons found were transferred for further investigation by the security forces, no casualties were reported to Israeli forces.

