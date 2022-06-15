Indictment issued against terrorists behind Ariel attack

The two Palestinian terrorists who murdered 23-year-old security guard Vyacheslav Golev in Ariel in late April were indicted by the IDF Military Prosecution on charges of murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

The Military Prosecution also filed an indictment against the brother of one of the terrorists on charges of failing to prevent a murderous attack, as well as granting shelter to the two terrorists.

