US urges Americans not to travel to Ukraine after two reported captured

The White House on Wednesday urged Americans not to travel to Ukraine after reports emerged that two Americans had been captured by Russian forces.

John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters that if the reports are true, the United States "will do everything we can" to get them back.

The men were identified by CNN as Alexander John-Robert Drueke, age 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, age 27, from Hartselle, Alabama. The two were fighting with Ukrainian troops north of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine under the command of the 92nd mechanized brigade but have been missing for nearly a week.

Their passports and entry stamps into Ukraine were provided to CNN by their acting sergeant, who further said that they had gone missing during clashes with Russian troops on June 9 near the town of Izbytske.

This is a developing story.