IDF arrests man trying to cross to Israel from Gaza

IDF soldiers caught a man trying to sneak over to Israel from Gaza on Thursday and arrested him, according to the IDF Twitter page.

The man was not carrying any weapons and was taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story.