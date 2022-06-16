The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

IDF arrests man trying to cross to Israel from Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 17:01

IDF soldiers caught a man trying to sneak over to Israel from Gaza on Thursday and arrested him, according to the IDF Twitter page.

The man was not carrying any weapons and was taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story. 



