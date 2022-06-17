Iran builds a new tunnel in Natanz nuclear facility - NYT

US and Israeli intelligence agencies are monitoring a new network of tunnels located south of Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz, The New York Times reports.

According to the report, Iran is trying to set up nuclear facilities in the mountains so that they can withstand cyber attacks and bombs penetrating bunkers.

