BREAKING NEWS

Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 12:30

A Turkish drone strike on Friday killed four Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants and injured one in Iraq's northern province of Sulaimaniya, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said.

The five people were driving their vehicle in the town of Kalar at around 6 a.m. GMT when the drone strike hit them, the service said in a statement.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which are both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives.

On Wednesday, two people were killed, including a child, and seven injured in Turkish air strikes against the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the PKK.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in southeast Turkey where the PKK sought to create an ethnic homeland.

Ukraine says it hit Russian tugboat with two Harpoon missiles
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 12:32 PM
Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 12:31 PM
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Jordan on Tuesday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 12:17 PM
Bus drivers to strike from 10:00 to 12:00 today in multiple cities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 08:43 AM
Three shot, two fatally at Alabama church
By REUTERS
06/17/2022 04:55 AM
Iran builds a new tunnel in Natanz nuclear facility - NYT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 03:51 AM
Two men shot dead, found in vehicle in Northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/17/2022 03:04 AM
Biden says recession is not inevitable
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 11:17 PM
US has not asked Russia about two missing Americans, reports of third
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 07:43 PM
Morocco's king tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 07:17 PM
Col. Reut Retig-Weiss becomes first female IDF brigade commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 07:06 PM
IDF arrests man trying to cross to Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 05:01 PM
Holon daycare teacher arrested on suspicion of abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 04:31 PM
15-year-old nearly drowns in Jordan River, MDA resuscitates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/16/2022 03:05 PM
UK urges Russia to release Navalny, says 'very concerned' for him
By REUTERS
06/16/2022 02:23 PM
