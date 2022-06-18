Two women hit with electric scooter during Tel Aviv protest

An electric scooter rider hit two women in an anti-occupation protest in the Habima plaza in Tel Aviv. The two women were transported to Ichilov hospital for further treatment, the rider was detained by police for questioning.

This is an ongoing story.

