Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to visit Morocco on Monday

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will visit Morocco on Monday.

During her visit, Shaked will meet with Moroccan government officials to discuss cooperation in the field of foreign workers for building and nursing.

