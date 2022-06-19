The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lapid planning a diplomatic visit to Turkey following security concerns

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 19:37

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to leave for a diplomatic visit to Turkey on Thursday, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Lapid will meet with his counterpart Foreign Minister Balut Chavushulu, with whom he will discuss cooperation between Israel and Turkey to thwart terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens in Turkey.

A telephone conversation took place between the Turkish Foreign Minister and the Iranian Foreign Minister earlier on Sunday. According to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Turkish minister invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Turkey.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on their way to visit Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 08:36 PM
Teachers' strike: Schools across Israel will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:28 PM
Blast hits car in Afghan capital, killing two
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 07:25 PM
Tzipi Livni met with Saudi prince in Azerbaijan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 06:58 PM
Progress made toward ending MK Biton's rebellion
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/19/2022 06:53 PM
FINA votes to restrict trans womens' participation in elite competition
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 06:37 PM
Israeli ministers postpone vote on West Bank annexation
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/19/2022 04:57 PM
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to visit Morocco on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 02:12 PM
Bus driver hospitalized after being attacked by men who didn't pay fare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 01:44 PM
Man attacks shopkeeper, police officers with heavy chain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 10:46 AM
IDF base near Beit El infiltrated by Palestinian man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 08:49 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested in West Bank over weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:30 AM
China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 07:09 AM
Two women hit with electric scooter during Tel Aviv protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/18/2022 10:04 PM
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in eastern Ukrainian town
By REUTERS
06/18/2022 09:10 PM
