Lapid planning a diplomatic visit to Turkey following security concerns

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is expected to leave for a diplomatic visit to Turkey on Thursday, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Lapid will meet with his counterpart Foreign Minister Balut Chavushulu, with whom he will discuss cooperation between Israel and Turkey to thwart terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens in Turkey.

A telephone conversation took place between the Turkish Foreign Minister and the Iranian Foreign Minister earlier on Sunday. According to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Turkish minister invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Turkey.