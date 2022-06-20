Two suspects caught trying to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip

Two Palestinians attempted to cross into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night according to Hebrew media reports on Monday morning.

The two suspects used improvised weapons in their attempt to cross the border but were arrested by IDF troops.

No casualties were reported.