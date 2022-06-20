The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Knesset panel on immigration gets new head

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 14:14

The Knesset Law and Constitution Committee subcommittee on immigration and Diaspora Affairs voted Monday for a new chairman, MK Zvi Hauser of New Hope.

Hauser will replace former MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina), who left the Knesset. 

"I am proud and emotional," Hauser said about receiving the post. "We need to make a national strategic effort to absorb the wave of immigrants brought by the continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine. These immigrants can help bring Israel a brighter future. I will make every effort to push the government to fulfill this historic mission."

Lebanon announces first monkeypox case
By REUTERS
06/20/2022 12:17 PM
Russia should not negotiate with US on nuclear issues yet - ex-president
By REUTERS
06/20/2022 12:08 PM
Operation Break the Wave: 13 arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 10:22 AM
Two suspects caught trying to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 08:55 AM
Taiwan hit by 6 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
By REUTERS
06/20/2022 04:33 AM
Lapid planning a diplomatic visit to Turkey following security concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:37 PM
Teachers' strike: Schools across Israel will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:28 PM
Blast hits car in Afghan capital, killing two
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 07:25 PM
Tzipi Livni met with Saudi prince in Azerbaijan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 06:58 PM
Progress made toward ending MK Biton's rebellion
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/19/2022 06:53 PM
FINA votes to restrict trans womens' participation in elite competition
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 06:37 PM
Israeli ministers postpone vote on West Bank annexation
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/19/2022 04:57 PM
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to visit Morocco on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 02:12 PM
Bus driver hospitalized after being attacked by men who didn't pay fare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 01:44 PM
Man attacks shopkeeper, police officers with heavy chain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 10:46 AM
