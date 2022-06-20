IDF arrests Palestinian who tried to infiltrate from Gaza

IDF soldiers arrested a Palestinian who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip on Monday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The Palestinian was unarmed and transferred for further questioning by security services.

