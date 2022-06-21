The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran intends to increase uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear site -IAEA

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 02:49

Iran intends to increase its uranium enrichment at the Fordow nuclear site, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Fordow nuclear site, located near Tehran, will implement advanced IR-6 centrifuges, which can more easily switch between uranium enrichment levels. 



IDF arrests Palestinian who tried to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 09:47 PM
Islamist militants kill 132 villagers killed in multiple weekend attacks
By REUTERS
06/20/2022 09:02 PM
Bennett government survives no-confidence votes
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/20/2022 06:27 PM
Three more cases of monkeypox found in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 05:28 PM
Israeli NSC head visits Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 05:22 PM
IDF signs demolition order for home of Elad terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 04:00 PM
Knesset panel on immigration gets new head
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/20/2022 02:14 PM
Lebanon announces first monkeypox case
By REUTERS
06/20/2022 12:17 PM
Russia should not negotiate with US on nuclear issues yet - ex-president
By REUTERS
06/20/2022 12:08 PM
Operation Break the Wave: 13 arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 10:22 AM
Two suspects caught trying to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2022 08:55 AM
Taiwan hit by 6 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
By REUTERS
06/20/2022 04:33 AM
Lapid planning a diplomatic visit to Turkey following security concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:37 PM
Teachers' strike: Schools across Israel will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2022 07:28 PM
Blast hits car in Afghan capital, killing two
By REUTERS
06/19/2022 07:25 PM
