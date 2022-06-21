COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Some 10,700 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across Israel on Monday, an increase of 500 from the previous day, indicating that infection rates are still continuing to climb, reaching highs that haven't been seen for almost three months.

The R-rate currently stands at 1.3, and of some 38,800 PCR and antigen tests taken throughout the day yesterday, 27.55% returned a positive test result.

The number of serious cases is also continuing to climb, with 180 people considered to be in serious condition, of whom 37 are intubated and two are connected to ECMO machines.