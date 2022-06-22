The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
6.1 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 130

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 00:15

Updated: JUNE 22, 2022 08:13

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook parts of densely populated Afghanistan and Pakistan early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with Afghan officials saying at least 130 people were killed.

The majority of confirmed deaths were in the province of Paktika, where 100 people were killed and 250 injured, said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban administration's disaster management authority.

Deaths were also reported in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost, he added, as authorities check for further casualties.

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51 km, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths in Pakistan.

Shaking was felt over some 500km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a tweet.

It was felt in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and Twitter.

"Strong and long jolts," one witness posted on EMSC from Kabul. "It was strong," another witness posted from Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

Biden expected to call for suspending the federal gas tax - sources
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 03:14 AM
Jewish congresswoman Luria wins Dem primary in Virginia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 02:12 AM
Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 02:03 AM
US arrests airman in connection with attack in Syria
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:52 AM
Zelensky says military situation in Luhansk region is very tough
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 11:43 PM
State Dept: US remains committed to reopening J'lem consulate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 10:06 PM
PMO director-general Yair Pines resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 08:53 PM
US Attorney General Garland to visit Ukraine on Tuesday
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 04:02 PM
MKs Ghanaim and Zoabi will not run for the next Knesset - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:34 PM
Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh arrives with delegation in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:29 PM
UK to impose more sanctions on Russia, foreign secretary says
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 02:02 PM
IDF, US hold joint CENTCOM operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 01:51 PM
Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:24 PM
Russia says Ukraine has not tried to revive peace talks
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:14 PM
Defendant's Law likely to be brought forward due to Knesset dissolution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 11:59 AM
