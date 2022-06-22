The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US arrests airman in connection with attack in Syria

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 00:52

A member of the US air force has been taken into custody in connection with an April attack in Syria that wounded four fellow service members, the Air Force said on Tuesday.

The US military initially blamed the attack in Green Village in eastern Syria on indirect fire, possibly a rocket strike.

It later said further investigation showed the blasts were the result of "deliberate placement of explosive charges" at an ammunition holding area and shower facility, and officials said they were looking into the possibility of an insider attack.

The Air Force declined to identify the service member.

"As part of an ongoing investigation, on June 16, an Airman was taken into custody stateside in conjunction with the attack in Green Village, Syria," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

"After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman's commander made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement."

CNN was first to report the arrest.

US military officials say around 900 US troops are operating in Syria, mainly training and advising partner forces fighting the remnants of Islamic State militants.

Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 02:03 AM
Jury reaches verdict in sexual assault civil case against Bill Cosby
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:58 AM
Lead Republican negotiator says deal reached in US Senate gun talks
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:18 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes southeastern Afghanistan
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:15 AM
Zelensky says military situation in Luhansk region is very tough
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 11:43 PM
State Dept: US remains committed to reopening J'lem consulate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 10:06 PM
PMO director-general Yair Pines resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 08:53 PM
US Attorney General Garland to visit Ukraine on Tuesday
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 04:02 PM
MKs Ghanaim and Zoabi will not run for the next Knesset - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:34 PM
Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh arrives with delegation in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:29 PM
UK to impose more sanctions on Russia, foreign secretary says
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 02:02 PM
IDF, US hold joint CENTCOM operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 01:51 PM
Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:24 PM
Russia says Ukraine has not tried to revive peace talks
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:14 PM
Defendant's Law likely to be brought forward due to Knesset dissolution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 11:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by