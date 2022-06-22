The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 02:03

US biotech firm Moderna will build a new research and manufacturing centre in Britain to develop vaccines against new COVID-19 variants and other illnesses, the government said on Wednesday.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, which use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, were among those deployed in Britain, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailing the roll-out as one of the keys to re-opening England's economy from stringent lockdowns.

Britain's health ministry said that the pandemic had shown mRNA technology as one of the fastest routes to develop new vaccines, and could be applied to other areas, such as cancer, flu, dementia and heart disease.

"Our investment will guarantee jabs in arms against some of the toughest viruses out there, bringing us to the forefront of the fight against future threats," Johnson said in a statement.

"We've all seen what vaccines can do, and today's partnership brings us one step closer to finding cures for some of the most devastating diseases."

Britain in December said it had ordered 60 million more Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered in 2022 at 2023.

The success of that vaccine has led the company to look to expand globally through new manufacturing facilities. Moderna has announced manufacturing facilities in Kenya, Canada and Australia. 

"As we continue to expand internationally, we are pleased to bring local mRNA manufacturing to the UK. We look forward to establishing our R&D activities and capabilities in the country," Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said.

The aim is for the facility in Britain to start producing vaccines in 2025, but while the government had agreed the strategic partnership in principle with Moderna, further details were being finalised.

The government did not give a location for the new facility, or an estimated final capacity, but said work on its construction could begin this year.

Jury reaches verdict in sexual assault civil case against Bill Cosby
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:58 AM
US arrests airman in connection with attack in Syria
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:52 AM
Lead Republican negotiator says deal reached in US Senate gun talks
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:18 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes southeastern Afghanistan
By REUTERS
06/22/2022 12:15 AM
Zelensky says military situation in Luhansk region is very tough
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 11:43 PM
State Dept: US remains committed to reopening J'lem consulate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 10:06 PM
PMO director-general Yair Pines resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 08:53 PM
US Attorney General Garland to visit Ukraine on Tuesday
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 04:02 PM
MKs Ghanaim and Zoabi will not run for the next Knesset - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:34 PM
Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh arrives with delegation in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 03:29 PM
UK to impose more sanctions on Russia, foreign secretary says
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 02:02 PM
IDF, US hold joint CENTCOM operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 01:51 PM
Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:24 PM
Russia says Ukraine has not tried to revive peace talks
By REUTERS
06/21/2022 01:14 PM
Defendant's Law likely to be brought forward due to Knesset dissolution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2022 11:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by