Rocket targets Emirati-owned gas field in Iraq - report

A rocket attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field run by the Emirati-based Dana company in Iraq on Wednesday afternoon, according to Rudaw news. The rocket reportedly fell at the edge of the oil field.

At least one person was injured in the attack, according to Rudaw, although local officials stated that no injuries were reported.

