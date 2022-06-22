Gaza work permit increase to be unsuspended on Monday

The suspension of an increase of 2,000 work permits for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to work in Israel will be lifted on Monday, as long as the security situation in the area remains quiet, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Wednesday.

The increase was suspended last weekend after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

