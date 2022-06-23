Israel flies fire brigade, rescue experts to assist in Cyprus fires

An Israeli firefighting delegation, comprised of c130j Hercules transport planes, took off for the island of Cyprus to help put out fires that are spreading in the north of the island on Thursday, according to the IDF's Spokesperson Unit.

The delegation was transported using Air Force planes that enabled the transfer of the equipment and forces of the Israeli firefighters and rescue crews to the location of the fires. As part of the delegation, fire and rescue experts will be integrated into local firefighting efforts.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The IDF will continue to assist on behalf of the State of Israel in any event that may be required and will contribute its experience and capabilities," they said in a statement.