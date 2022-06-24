The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Suriname backtracks on Jerusalem embassy citing budget

The original confirmation of an embassy in Israel, made last month, drew criticism from some members of the Surinamese parliament.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 03:53

Updated: JUNE 24, 2022 04:08
Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid are seen shaking hands in Jerusalem, on May 30, 2022. (photo credit: JORGE NOVOMINSKY/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid are seen shaking hands in Jerusalem, on May 30, 2022.
(photo credit: JORGE NOVOMINSKY/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Suriname's president said on Thursday the South American country did not have the funds to build an embassy in Israel, reversing an announcement made last month.

"There is no budget for setting up an embassy of Suriname in Israel," President Chandrikapersad 'Chan' Santokhi told the National Assembly.

Surinamese Jews share the Passover Seder at the Neve Shalom Synagogue in Paramaribo, Suriname April 11, 2017. Picture taken April 11, 2017. (credit: RANU ABHELAKH/REUTERS)Surinamese Jews share the Passover Seder at the Neve Shalom Synagogue in Paramaribo, Suriname April 11, 2017. Picture taken April 11, 2017. (credit: RANU ABHELAKH/REUTERS)

Controversy 

Last month, Suriname's foreign minister confirmed to Reuters the country would open an embassy in Jerusalem, a move that likely would have stirred controversy given the city's role in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The confirmation drew criticism from some members of the Surinamese parliament. 

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as the capital of a future state. Israel regards all of the city, including the eastern sector it annexed after the 1967 war, as its capital.

Currently, only the United States, Honduras, Guatemala and Kosovo have embassies in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv.

Suriname appointed a non-resident ambassador, Stevanus Noordzee, to Israel in March. Santokhi said Noordzee "will continue to serve, support, give substance to the cooperative relationship, from Suriname."

Santokhi did not rule out the future establishment of an embassy in Israel, but said the country needed "to receive a report (from the foreign minister) and see what the findings are and the recommendations are, and to take follow-up steps based on that."

Suriname, which has a small Jewish community, is some 14% Muslim.



Tags Israel south america Israeli embassy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by