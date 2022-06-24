Israel Police arrested on Friday morning a woman from Ramle suspected of spraying graffiti in Arabic on a synagogue and church in the city.

Arabic graffiti sprayed on a synagogue and church in Ramle. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police were able to identify her from security footage in the areas of the various worship houses, and will bring the suspect to the Petah Tikva District Court to extend her arrest.

