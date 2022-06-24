Rocket attack targets UAE Dana Gas building in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah

A rocket targeted the employee housing of UAE energy firm Dana Gas DANA.AD in Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq on Friday, landing in the company's Khor Mor gas field, two security sources said.

A rocket had landed inside the gas field on Wednesday but caused no damage, Sulaymaniyah's counter-terrorism service said

