The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Rocket attack targets UAE Dana Gas building in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 15:10

A rocket targeted the employee housing of UAE energy firm Dana Gas DANA.AD in Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq on Friday, landing in the company's Khor Mor gas field, two security sources said.

A rocket had landed inside the gas field on Wednesday but caused no damage, Sulaymaniyah's counter-terrorism service said

US House passes gun-safety legislation, sends to Biden
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 08:47 PM
IAEA voices concern for staff at Ukrainian nuclear plant, demands access
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 04:05 PM
COVID-19 in the Knesset: Likud MK Yariv Levin tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2022 03:08 PM
Bulgarian parliament votes to unlock N.Macedonian EU accession talks
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 01:51 PM
Taiwan confirms first imported case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 01:16 PM
Russian-installed Kherson official killed in bomb blast
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 11:42 AM
Iran: Israeli claim of plot to harm Israelis in Turkey 'ridiculous'
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 11:28 AM
Russia blames US for Kaliningrad transit restrictions
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 11:13 AM
Ramle resident arrested for spraying Arabic graffiti on prayer houses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2022 10:50 AM
EU foreign policy chief Borrell due in Tehran, Iran - report
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 10:12 AM
Clalit pharmacies to enact one-day strike on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2022 09:24 AM
Afghanistan ends search for survivors in earthquake that killed 1,000
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 08:58 AM
UK Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden resigns
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 07:41 AM
Cargo plane crash-lands near Russia's Ryazan; four killed
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2022 05:07 AM
US CDC confirms evidence of local monkeypox transmission
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 02:06 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by