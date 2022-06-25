IDF shoot Palestinian who threw rocks at drivers near Ramallah

A 16 year old Palestinian was shot by IDF soldiers in the West Bank after a group of Palestinians threw rocks at passing drivers, the Israeli army said on Saturday.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the dead boy was 16, and described his killing as an "execution."

IDF said a number of Palestinians had endangered civilians driving on a main road near the city of Ramallah by hurling rocks at them, and had refused to comply with instructions to stop.

"Soldiers at the scene operated to stop the suspects in accordance with standard operating procedures, using live fire as a last resort," the statement added.