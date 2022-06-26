Operation Break the Wave: 11 arrested in West Bank overnight

The IDF, Shin Bet and the Israeli Border Police arrested 11 people across the West Bank on Saturday night on suspicion of involvement in terror activities.

The arrests were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Break the Wave, and several illegal weapons were also confiscated alongside the arrests.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The security forces operated in multiple areas including the villages of Iskaka, Rafida, Beit Ur al-Tahta and more.

No casualties were reported.