Operation Break the Wave: 11 arrested in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 09:27

The IDF, Shin Bet and the Israeli Border Police arrested 11 people across the West Bank on Saturday night on suspicion of involvement in terror activities.

The arrests were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Break the Wave, and several illegal weapons were also confiscated alongside the arrests.

The security forces operated in multiple areas including the villages of Iskaka, Rafida, Beit Ur al-Tahta and more.

No casualties were reported.

The coalition requests to fast track the dispersal of Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2022 01:24 PM
Missile strike in southern outskirts of Kyiv
By REUTERS , JPOST.COM STAFF
06/26/2022 12:15 PM
UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high
By REUTERS
06/26/2022 11:34 AM
Foreign citizen suspected of committing an indecent act on teen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2022 11:20 AM
Israeli Supreme Court President tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2022 07:38 AM
Israeli negotiators meet US envoy on maritime dispute with Lebanon
By REUTERS
06/25/2022 09:30 PM
Four injured, including one critically, in east Jerusalem shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2022 07:35 PM
Ukraine considers suspending visa-free travel for Israelis - amb.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2022 07:02 PM
Russian forces occupy all of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - mayor
By REUTERS
06/25/2022 05:33 PM
US President Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill into law
By REUTERS
06/25/2022 03:54 PM
China to provide $7.5 mln in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
By REUTERS
06/25/2022 01:37 PM
IDF shoot Palestinian who threw rocks at drivers near Ramallah
By REUTERS
06/25/2022 11:36 AM
Morocco says 18 migrants died trying to cross into Spanish territory
By REUTERS
06/25/2022 01:41 AM
IAEA voices concern for staff at Ukrainian nuclear plant, demands access
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 04:05 PM
Rocket attack targets UAE Dana Gas building in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 03:10 PM
