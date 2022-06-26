The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near city of Oran, Algeria

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 km (1.24 mi).

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 23:14

Updated: JUNE 26, 2022 23:40
Oran, Algeria (photo credit: Ali oathkeeper/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck areas in Algeria's northwest Oran province on Sunday, state media reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 12 km (7.46 mi) to the north of the Gdyel area.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 km (1.24 mi).



