Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near city of Oran, Algeria

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck areas in Algeria's northwest Oran province on Sunday, state media reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 12 km (7.46 mi) to the north of the Gdyel area.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 km (1.24 mi).

