Russian hacker group 'Killnet' claims cyberattack on Lithuania

Lithuanian state and private institutions were hit by a denial-of-service cyber attack on Monday, the Baltic country's National Cyber Security Centre said in a statement released by the defense ministry.

Russian hacker group "Killnet" has claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming it is a response to Lithuania's decision to stop the transit of goods to Russia's exclave, Kaliningrad.

"It is very likely that attacks of similar or greater intensity will continue in the coming days, especially in the transportation, energy and financial sectors," the center said.

Secure networks used by state institutions were among those affected, it added.