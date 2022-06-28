Dozens of homes near the Lebanon border will be renovated with bomb shelters as part of a Defense Ministry program to update homes built in the 1970s without protective infrastructure, the ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

The homes that will be immediately renovated under the "Northern Shield" initiative are in Shlomi.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The engineering and construction division of the Defense Ministry also recently published a tender for another 110 homes in Kibbutz Misgav Am.

The initiative is reportedly being expanded to 12 towns and about almost 1,000 households near the Lebanese border.