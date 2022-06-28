Death penalty for Israeli convicted of drug possession in UAE overturned

The death penalty issued by the United Arab Emirates against Fida Kewan, an Israeli Arab from Haifa, on charges of drug possession was overturned on Tuesday, according to KAN news.

Instead, Kewan will be sentenced with imprisonment.

Kewan was sentenced in April for possessing half a kilogram (1.1 lbs.) of cocaine. She has claimed that the drugs were not hers.