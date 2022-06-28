Women's shelter bill passes first reading

A bill that would provide more support for shelters for abused women passed its first reading on Tuesday. The names of these shelters will be changed from "shelters for battered women" to "shelters for women who are victims of abuse."

The legislative process on the bill will be completed in the next Knesset.

