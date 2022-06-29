Knesset passes party funding law in first reading

The party funding law, which is meant to regulate the sources of funding for the parties represented in the Knesset, passed in its first reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The law will now join the Knesset Dispersal Bill to be approved in the Knesset Committee for second and third readings later today.

The amount of funding allocated will be decided this afternoon by a public council that has been meeting since early this morning.