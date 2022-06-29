Fmr. UN ambassador Danny Danon to run in Likud primaries

Former MK and former Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon announced Wednesday that he intends to run in the next primaries for the Likud Party.

Danon currently serves as the chairman of the World Likud wing of the Likud Party.

