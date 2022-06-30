NYC Council hearing on antisemitism at CUNY to be held Thursday

The New York City Council will hold a hearing on accusations of pervasive antisemitism at the campuses of the City University of New York on Thursday.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov has said that students and organizations will be testifying to CUNY having a culture of antisemitism on its campuses.

The hearing was initially to be held on June 7 but was deferred to June 30.

CUNY has been criticized by former students and local leaders for making Jewish students unwelcome on campus, having radical anti-Israel speakers at graduations, and passing BDS student and faculty resolutions.