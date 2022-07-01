The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hong Kong's new leader says rule of law is a fundamental value for city

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 1, 2022 06:17

Hong Kong's new leader, John Lee, said on Friday that the rule of law is a fundamental value for the global financial centre and that a national security law imposed on the city in 2020 has brought stability after anti-government protests in 2019.

Lee was speaking after he was sworn in by Chinese President Xi Jinping who was visiting the city for celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Beijing.

Chances for Iran nuclear deal worse after Doha talks -US official
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 06:07 AM
Nine people shot in Newark, New Jersey
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 03:15 AM
Russian missile strike kills 10 in Ukraine's Odesa, official says
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 03:12 AM
Kobi Mandelblit becomes new IDF censor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 09:19 PM
Talks between Iran, Jordan and Egypt beginning in Baghdad - Iraqi FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 07:54 PM
Isfiya resident arrested for attacking bus driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 04:47 PM
Russia's Medvedev says sanctions could be justification for war
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 04:19 PM
Biden: US to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 04:16 PM
Masseur arrested for sexual offenses against man in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 03:54 PM
Ethiopia says gunmen killed 338 people in Oromiya region in June
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 03:51 PM
Man charged with stabbing his wife to death in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:27 PM
Sweden, Finland to sign NATO accession protocol on Tuesday, Stoltenberg says
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 02:26 PM
Indictment filed on man who sexually assaulted women who had ultrasound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:11 PM
Six-month-old baby dies after being forgotten in car in Elad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:04 PM
Seven dead, 55 feared dead in massive eastern Indian landslide
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 12:29 PM
